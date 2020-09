Zuerlein went 1-for-2 on field goals and 2-for-2 on extra points in Sunday's loss to the Rams.

The miss was from 53 yards out, but Zuerlein still failed to produce a revenge game against the team that let him walk away in the spring after eight mostly excellent seasons. The Cowboys' offense was expected to be explosive this year, although it fizzled with 17 points in Week 1, so there should be more productive days ahead for Zuerlein.