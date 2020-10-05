Zuerlein didn't attempt a field goal and connected on both his extra points in Sunday's 49-38 loss to the Browns.

The kicker's lack of activity seems baffling given the final score, but with the Cowboys staring at a 41-14 deficit heading into the fourth quarter, they were forced to go for two-point conversions during their comeback attempt and leave Zuerlein cooling his heels on the sideline. He should get more opportunities in Week 5 against the Giants.