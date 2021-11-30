Zuerlein missed one of three field-goal attempts and one of two extra-point tries in Week 12's 36-33 overtime loss to the Raiders.

Zuerlein went wide left on his first PAT, then hit the left upright with a 59-yard field goal in the second quarter. Although he subsequently converted field goals from 29 and 45 yards in the second half, his extra-point miscue ultimately contributed toward the game going to overtime. The veteran will aim to eliminate any similar mistakes in Week 13 versus the Saints.