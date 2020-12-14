Zuerlein converted all three of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra points in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

Three early Cincy fumbles gave the Cowboys plenty of extra possessions, and after a rough night in Baltimore last week, Zuerlein didn't waste any of his opportunities this time around. He's kicked at least three FGs in four of the last six games, and he could be busy again in Week 15's clash with the 49ers.