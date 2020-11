Zuerlein connected on all three of his field-goal attempts and his only PAT in Thursday's loss to Washington.

The Cowboys' offense stalled repeatedly in the red zone thanks in large part to Washington's pass rush, and Zuerlein's longest field goal of the afternoon went for only 33 yards. The team's Week 13 matchup could feature more of the same on the road against the Ravens, potentially making the veteran kicker a solid fantasy option even if Dallas struggles as a whole.