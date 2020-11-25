Zuerlein (back) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Washington, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Zuerlein put together a trio of limited practices on a short week, and coach Mike McCarthy has said that he doesn't expect the kicker to miss Thursday's game. The Cowboys also still haven't made a move to sign another kicker to the practice squad for emergency depth, which appears to reinforce the notion that Zuerlein is on track for Thanksgiving Day.

