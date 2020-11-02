Zuerlein connected on three of four field goal attempts in Sunday's 23-9 loss to the Eagles.

At the end of the first half, the veteran kicker reminded everyone why he was given the nickname Greg "the Leg", drilling a low, line-drive kick that cut through the wind at Lincoln Financial Field and cleared the uprights with room to spare for a 59-yard field goal. It's the first time since Week 3 that Zuerlein has booted multiple field goals in a game, but the Cowboys' sputtering offense may not provide him with many opportunities next week against the Steelers, even if Andy Dalton (concussion) is back under center.