Zuerlein connected on both his field-goal attempts but only one of three extra points during Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.
One of the PATs was blocked, but the other was purely a miss from Zuerlein, who went a perfect 42-for-42 on extra points with the Rams last year and has never missed more than two in an entire season during his career. He'll look to rebound in Week 4 against a Browns team that's given up nearly 30 points a game so far in 2020.
