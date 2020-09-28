Zuerlein connected on both his field-goal attempts but only one of three extra points during Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.

One of the PATs was blocked, but the other was purely a miss from Zuerlein, who went a perfect 42-for-42 on extra points with the Rams last year and has never missed more than two in an entire season during his career. He'll look to rebound in Week 4 against a Browns team that's given up nearly 30 points a game so far in 2020.