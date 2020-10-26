Zuerlein converted his only field-goal attempt in Sunday's 25-3 loss to Washington.
The Dallas offense could get absolutely nothing going behind an injury-ravaged offensive line, especially after rookie seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci was forced into action for Andy Dalton (concussion). The outlook for the entire unit is bleak heading into Week 8's road clash with the Eagles, and Zuerlein -- who hasn't kicked multiple field goals since Week 3 -- seems likely to get limited opportunities once again.
More News
-
Cowboys' Greg Zuerlein: 50 percent on field goals Monday•
-
Cowboys' Greg Zuerlein: Boots another game-winner•
-
Cowboys' Greg Zuerlein: Little work in loss•
-
Cowboys' Greg Zuerlein: Struggles with PATs on Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Greg Zuerlein: Boots game-winning FG in Week 2•
-
Cowboys' Greg Zuerlein: Little work in Dallas debut•