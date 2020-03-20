Clinton-Dix agreed to a contract with the Cowboys on Thursday, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Clinton-Dix will help fill the void left by the departed Jeff Heath and should step in as a day-one starter at safety alongside Xavier Woods. The seventh-year veteran had his worst statistical year of his career in 2019, recording only 78 tackles and two interceptions in a full 16-game campaign. Clinton-Dix has proven his talent as an open-field player over the course of his career, however, and could have a resurgent year in Dallas.