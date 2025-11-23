site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cowboys-hakeem-adeniji-not-playing-week-12 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Cowboys' Hakeem Adeniji: Not playing Week 12
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Adeniji (illness) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Adeniji was unable to shake off an illness in time for Sunday's contest. Nate Thomas and T.J. Bass will provide the Cowboys with depth on the offensive line for Week 12.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Football Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 13 min read
Dave Richard
• 19 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read