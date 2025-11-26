Adeniji (illness) was not listed on Tuesday's injury report, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Adeniji was unable to play against the Eagles on Sunday due to an illness, but he appears to have recovered from the issue and is on track to play Thursday against the Chiefs. Adeniji has appeared in six regular-season games in 2025, with his lone start taking place in Week 5 against the Jets. He'll provide the Cowboys depth on the offensive line for Thanksgiving Day.