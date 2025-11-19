Luepke carried once for five yards and added three receptions for 36 yards in Monday's 33-16 win over the Raiders.

Heading into Monday, Luepke had just six total touches through the Cowboys' first nine games, but the fullback saw his most involvement of the season as Dallas cruised to an easy win. Luepke played just 16 of Dallas' 67 snaps on offense, however, and he's still likely to offer most of his contributions as a blocker when he's on the field.