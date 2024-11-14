Luepke (calf) did not practice Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Luepke played 23 snaps (14 on offense, nine on special teams) during the Cowboys' Week 10 loss to the Eagles, but it appears he may have picked up a calf injury in the process. The 24-year-old fullback will have two more chances to return to practice ahead of Monday night's game against the Texans. Luepke has logged six carries for 19 yards and nine catches (on 11 targets) for 95 yards through the first nine games of the regular season.