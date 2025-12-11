Cowboys' Hunter Luepke: Dealing with hip injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luepke (hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Luepke likely picked up the injury during the Cowboys' Week 14 loss to the Lions, when he played 40 snaps (21 on offense, 19 on special teams) and finished with two tackles. His ability to practice in a limited capacity indicates the hip injury isn't a long-term concern, and he'll have two more opportunities to log a full practice and avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against Minnesota.
More News
-
Cowboys' Hunter Luepke: Catches three passes in win•
-
Cowboys' Hunter Luepke: Records short reception in win•
-
Cowboys' Hunter Luepke: Inks extension•
-
Cowboys' Hunter Luepke: Sees increased role as receiver•
-
Cowboys' Hunter Luepke: One catch in Week 12 win•
-
Cowboys' Hunter Luepke: Past calf issue•