Luepke (hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Luepke likely picked up the injury during the Cowboys' Week 14 loss to the Lions, when he played 40 snaps (21 on offense, 19 on special teams) and finished with two tackles. His ability to practice in a limited capacity indicates the hip injury isn't a long-term concern, and he'll have two more opportunities to log a full practice and avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against Minnesota.