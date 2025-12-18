Luepke (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

Luepke entered the league's concussion protocol during the Cowboys' Week 15 loss to the Vikings. Even if he were to return to practice over the next two days, Luepke would have to be cleared from the league's protocol by an independent neurologist in order to play Sunday against the Chargers. The Cowboys don't have another fullback on the active roster or practice squad, so they may deploy a tight end like Luke Schoonmaker or Brevyn Spann-Ford as a backfield blocker if Luepke is not cleared to play.