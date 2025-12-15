Cowboys' Hunter Luepke: Done for night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luepke (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday night's contest against the Vikings, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Luepke suffered a concussion during Sunday Night Football, bringing his night to a premature end. The Cowboys will have to operate without a fullback for the remainder of the game.
More News
-
Cowboys' Hunter Luepke: Full participant Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Hunter Luepke: Dealing with hip injury•
-
Cowboys' Hunter Luepke: Catches three passes in win•
-
Cowboys' Hunter Luepke: Records short reception in win•
-
Cowboys' Hunter Luepke: Inks extension•
-
Cowboys' Hunter Luepke: Sees increased role as receiver•