Luepke (hip) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Luepke's ability to string consecutive practices together is a great sign for his availability for Sunday's game against the Vikings. The fullback will have one more chance to avoid an injury designation for Sunday, and even without a full practice Friday, he seems to be in a good spot to be able to suit up for the Cowboys' offense.

