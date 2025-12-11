Cowboys' Hunter Luepke: Full participant Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luepke (hip) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Luepke's ability to string consecutive practices together is a great sign for his availability for Sunday's game against the Vikings. The fullback will have one more chance to avoid an injury designation for Sunday, and even without a full practice Friday, he seems to be in a good spot to be able to suit up for the Cowboys' offense.
