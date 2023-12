Luepke played four of the Cowboys' 57 snaps on offense and carried once for three yards in Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Bills.

Luepke picked up a first down on his third-and-1 rushing attempt on the Cowboys' first drive of the third quarter. The rookie fullback has carried just four times and has drawn only three targets through his first 14 games, accounting for 26 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown.