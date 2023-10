Luepke didn't log any carries or targets while playing seven of the Cowboys' 64 snaps on offense in Monday's 20-17 win over the Chargers.

The Cowboys have kept the undrafted rookie fullback active for each of their first six contests, but he's failed to record any offensive statistics outside of Weeks 3 and 4, when he carried three times for 13 yards and a touchdown and added a 12-yard reception. He'll continue to function mostly as a blocker on the handful of snaps he gets in a given week.