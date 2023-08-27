Luepke rushed the ball 15 times for 58 yards in Saturday's 31-16 preseason win over the Raiders. He added five receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Luepke joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. With much of the team's backfield resting in the preseason finale, he got the opportunity to shoulder a heavy workload and was the first back to record a carry. Luepke averaged only 3.9 yards per carry, though his work as a pass catcher may convince the Cowboys to consider him for a spot on the practice squad.