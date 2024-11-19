Luepke (calf) is inactive for Monday's Week 11 game against Houston, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
This was expected, as Luepke didn't practice at all this week and was deemed doubtful after the Cowboys' final practice. While the second-year fullback hasn't gotten more than four touches in any of his nine games so far this season, he's a key part of the team's running game as a blocker. Those duties could fall upon backup tight ends Luke Schoonmaker and/or Brevyn Spann-Ford with Luepke unable to suit up against the Texans.
