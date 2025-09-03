Luepke signed a two-year extension with the Cowboys on Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old fullback will now remain in Dallas after spending the first two seasons of his career with the team. Over 33 regular-season appearances, Luepke has tallied 18 rushes for 57 yards and one touchdown to go along with 15 receptions for 129 yards. He's expected to serve as the Cowboys' top fullback throughout the 2025 campaign.