Luepke (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Luepke was able to practice in full Friday, but his questionable tag for Week 16 indicates that he is still in the league's concussion protocol, so he would need to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to play Sunday. If he's not given the green light to play, then the Cowboys may turn to tight ends Brevyn Spann-Ford or Luke Schoonmaker to play some snaps at fullback for Week 16, given that there are no other fullbacks on Dallas' active roster.