Luepke corralled his lone target for a three-yard reception in Sunday's 44-22 win over the Commanders.

After hauling in a three-yard catch for the second touchdown of his career in a Week 6 loss to the Panthers, Luepke was unable to find paydirt Sunday but was one of eight Dallas pass catchers to finish with a reception. The fullback played just 11 of 67 snaps on offense and will continue to handle a limited role in the weeks to come.