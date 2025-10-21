Cowboys' Hunter Luepke: Records short reception in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luepke corralled his lone target for a three-yard reception in Sunday's 44-22 win over the Commanders.
After hauling in a three-yard catch for the second touchdown of his career in a Week 6 loss to the Panthers, Luepke was unable to find paydirt Sunday but was one of eight Dallas pass catchers to finish with a reception. The fullback played just 11 of 67 snaps on offense and will continue to handle a limited role in the weeks to come.
More News
-
Cowboys' Hunter Luepke: Inks extension•
-
Cowboys' Hunter Luepke: Sees increased role as receiver•
-
Cowboys' Hunter Luepke: One catch in Week 12 win•
-
Cowboys' Hunter Luepke: Past calf issue•
-
Cowboys' Hunter Luepke: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Hunter Luepke: Sits out first Week 12 pratice•