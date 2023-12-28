Luepke (thigh) practiced in full Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Luepke was estimated as a limited participant during Tuesday's walk-through due to a thigh injury, but his full participation Wednesday suggests that the issue is minor. The fullback logged a season-high three touches in last Sunday's loss to Miami, though he's primarily deployed as a blocker. Luepke should be fine to play Saturday versus Detroit as long as he doesn't suffer a setback during the remainder of the practice week.