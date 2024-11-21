Luepke (calf) was listed as a limited practice participant on Thursday's injury report, Joe Hoyt of AllDLLS.com reports.

Thursday was the first time Luepke had practiced or played since Dallas' Week 10 loss to Philadelphia. It's a sign that the second-year fullback is progressing through his calf injury, and if he's able to practice Friday, he would have a good shot at playing in Sunday's NFC East clash against Washington. Luepke's return would give the Cowboys' running game a boost and open up space for Rico Dowdle, Ezekiel Elliott and Deuce Vaughn.