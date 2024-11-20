Luepke (calf) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report.
The calf injury prevented Luepke from practicing all of last week before he was inactive for Monday's loss to the Texans. The fullback will have to return to practice Thursday or Friday to give himself a chance to play against the Commanders on Sunday.
More News
-
Cowboys' Hunter Luepke: Inactive for MNF•
-
Cowboys' Hunter Luepke: Unlikely to play vs. Houston•
-
Cowboys' Hunter Luepke: Dealing with calf injury•
-
Cowboys' Hunter Luepke: No touches in blowout loss•
-
Cowboys' Hunter Luepke: Four touches in Thursday's win•
-
Cowboys' Hunter Luepke: Offers passing-game contributions•