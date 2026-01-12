Luepke carried the ball 16 times for 71 yards and caught 13 of 15 targets for 109 yards and a touchdown over 17 games in 2025.

The fullback has missed only one game in three seasons with the Cowboys, and Luepke set a new career high with his 180 scrimmage yards while scoring his second career TD. He split his time nearly equally between the offense and special teams in 2025, playing 250 offensive snaps and 241 on kick return squads, and he should fill a similar role next season in the first year of a two-year, $7 million contract extension.