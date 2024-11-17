Luepke (calf) did not practice Saturday and is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Texans, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Luepke has been unable to practice all week due to a calf injury, and while he hasn't been ruled out for Monday's game, it's unlikely he will suit up. The Cowboys will likely turn to tight ends Luke Schoonmaker and Brevyn Spann-Ford to pick up additional run-blocking duties if Luepke is indeed sidelined.