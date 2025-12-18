Cowboys' Hunter Luepke: Upgrades to limited Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
Luepke (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Luepeke took the third step toward clearing the NFL's five-step concussion protocol Thursday by upgrading to a limited participant after missing Wednesday's session. The fullback will have to practice Friday and be cleared by an independent neurological specialist to be able to suit up for Sunday's game against the Chargers.