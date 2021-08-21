Niswander (undisclosed) reverted to the Cowboys' injured reserve Friday, per the NFL transactions log.
Niswander was originally waived/injured by Dallas but ended up going unclaimed. Thus, he is now looking at a season on the IR unless he and the team reach and injury settlement down the line. The 26-year-old handled most of the team's punting duties during its first two preseason games. He also converted four of his six field-goal attempts. It is unclear what the nature of his injury is at this time.