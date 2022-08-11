Bunting is nursing a sore neck after Thursday's joint practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Though the issue doesn't seem too problematic, Bunting's availability for the team's preseason opener on Saturday is now up in the air. The Cowboys signed the 6-foot-7 tight end before the start of last season, and although Bunting saw his first live game action of his career after he was elevated from the practice squad in Week 14, he ultimately failed to record any stats over three offensive snaps. Once the 26-year-old is medically cleared, he'll resume practicing with Dallas in hopes of earning a roster spot among fellow tight ends Sean McKeon, Jeremy Sprinkle and Peyton Hendershot, behind starter Dalton Schultz and rookie Jake Ferguson.