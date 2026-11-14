The Cowboys elevated Abanikanda from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Tommy Yarrish of the team's official site reports.

With Tyler Goodson (knee) on injured reserve and Malik Davis (hip, IR) out for the rest of the year, Abanikanda is expected to operate as the Cowboys' RB2 behind Javonte Williams for the foreseeable future, starting with Sunday's game against the 49ers. Abanikanda last saw regular-season action in 2023, when he logged 22 carries for 70 yards (3.2 YPC) and added seven catches on 11 targets for 43 yards across six regular-season games with the Jets.