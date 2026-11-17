Abanikanda reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Abanikanda made his 2026 regular-season debut against the 49ers in Week 10, when he operated as the Cowboys' RB2 behind Javonte Williams. Abanikanda finished that contest with two carries for eight yards and a two-yard catch on his lone target in what ended as a 46-40 loss for Dallas. With both Tyler Goodson (knee) and Malik Davis (hip) on injured reserve, Abanikanda figures to be elevated to the Cowboys' active roster for Week 11 against the Titans on Nov. 22.