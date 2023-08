Mukuamu (hamstring) recorded two tackles (one solo) in Saturday's 28-23 exhibition loss to the Jaguars.

Mukuamu had been sidelined earlier in camp due to a hamstring issue, but his participation in the Cowboys' preseason opener implies he has recovered. The strong safety saw 23 defensive snaps (28 percent) in the contest. He is attempting to secure a role backing up Jayron Kearse at strong safety this season.