Mukuamu was one of two starting safeties during team drills in Dallas' OTAs on June 9, Nick Eastman of the team's official site reports.

Mukuamu ended the 2021 season on the Cowboy's injured reserve list with a hamstring injury. The 2021 sixth-round pick played four games during his rookie season, but he never recorded a statistic over 19 defensive and 58 special-teams snaps. While Mukuamu filled in with the starting defense during team drills, veterans Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker eventually lined up as the first-team safeties during walk-thru sessions on June 9.