Cowboys' head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Thursday that Mukuamu (hamstring) is dealing with a multiple week injury, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The 2021 sixth-round pick's injury is worse than originally expected after he left Wednesday's practice as a precautionary measure with a sore hamstring. Last year, the South Carolina product appeared in 15 games and made three starts for Dallas, totaling 17 tackles and one pass breakup. Once Mukuamu is healthy, he will compete for the starting strong safety position with veterans Malik Hooker and Jayron Kearse.