The Cowboys selected Mukuamu in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 227th overall.

Mukuamu (6-foot-4, 212 pounds) has an unusually tall build for a corner and didn't run a 40 before the draft, but his 36.5-inch vertical implies decent athleticism and he was generally a productive player at South Carolina. Mukuamu intercepted four passes as a sophomore in 2019, when South Carolina held opponents to a 59.2 completion percentage at 7.0 yards per attempt.