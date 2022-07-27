Cox (knee) was not placed on the PUP list to begin training camp, The Dallas Morning News reports.

This is a great sign for the second-year linebacker, who played seven games last year before suffering a season-ending torn ACL. Cox spent most of his time in 2021 as part of the Cowboys' special teams units, but he flashed excellent pass coverage skills in college at LSU. The 24-year-old could earn significant snaps on defense this year, potentially even pushing Leighton Vander Esch into a rotational role, if Cox proves he's fully recovered in camp.