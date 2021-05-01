The Cowboys selected Cox in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 115th overall.

Cox (6-foot-3, 232 pounds) played one season at LSU after transferring from North Dakota State. He made a name for himself as a standout coverage linebacker at both schools, and for Dallas he offers a skill set and athletic traits that should fit well with the modern, pass-heavy NFL. Cox's arrival reinforces a point already made by their first-round selection of Micah Parsons: Dallas might be concerned with both Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith.