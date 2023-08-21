Cox is expected to see more defensive snaps this season with 2023 third-round pick DeMarvion Overshown (knee) now out for the season, Nick Eatman of the Cowboys' website reports.

Overshown suffered an ACL tear in Saturday's preseason game against the Seahawks, taking a big piece out of Dallas' linebacking corps. Leighton Vander Esch and Damone Clark are expected to be the Cowboys' primary starters in the middle of the defense, but Cox and Devin Harper will now pick up the slack from Overshown's loss. Cox, a fourth-round pick out of LSU in 2021, also suffered a torn ACL in his rookie season as well and saw only 35 defensive snaps last year, but if he's fully recovered his speed, athleticism and coverage skills could allow him to make an impact.