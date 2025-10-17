Sanborn (concussion) does not have an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Commanders, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Sanborn was a full participant in the last two practices of the week. The 25-year-old linebacker has cleared the league's five-step concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's NFC East bout, and his return will mean less snaps on defense for Marist Liufau. Sanborn logged 34 tackles (16 solo) and one pass defense through the first five games of the season prior to his injury.