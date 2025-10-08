Sanborn (concussion) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Sanborn entered concussion protocol after taking a hit to the head during the Cowboys' Week 5 win over the Jets. The fourth-year linebacker would have to return to practice this week and be cleared from the league's protocol by an independent neurologist in order to play against the Panthers on Sunday. Rookie fifth-rounder Shemar James logged 15 tackles in Week 5 and would be in line to start against Carolina if Sanborn is not cleared to play.