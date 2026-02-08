Sanborn (groin) played in six games in 2025 before ending the season on injured reserve. He totaled 34 tackles and one defensed pass when healthy.

Sanborn joined the Cowboys on a one-year deal last March and began the campaign as a starter, logging 32 tackles over his first four games. However, he suffered a concussion Week 5 against the Jets, missed Week 6 against Carolina, and then was limited to special teams Week 7 against Washington before hurting his groin and landing on IR. Sanborn was never able to make it back on the field, nor was he designated to return. He's slated to be a free agent.