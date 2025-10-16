Cowboys' Jack Sanborn: Full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
Sanborn (concussion) was a full participant at practice Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Sanborn has now progressed from a limited participant Wednesday to a full go Thursday, but it's unclear if he's cleared concussion protocol quite yet. The linebacker will look to log another full practice Friday ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Commanders.
