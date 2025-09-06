Sanborn recorded six tackles (two solo) during Thursday's 24-20 loss at Philadelphia.

Sanborn played a significant role in the Cowboys' season opener, playing 48 of their 63 defensive snaps, and he came away with a decent day in the stat sheet to show for it. It's not likely Dallas will see quite such a heavy dose of the run again in Week 2 when they host the Giants, so Sanborn could spend more time in coverage in that contest.