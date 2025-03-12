The Cowboys signed Sanborn to a one-year deal Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The 24-year-old linebacker from Wisconsin will reunite with Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who served as the Bears' head coach for most of Sanborn's three-year tenure in Chicago. Sanborn had the worst year of his career in 2024, tallying a career-low 35 total tackles, including 1.5 sacks, along with three passes defended over 17 regular-season appearances and 228 defensive snaps. Now in Dallas, he's expected to compete for the one of the team's starting inside linebacker roles.