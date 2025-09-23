Sanborn finished Sunday's 31-14 loss to the Bears with seven tackles (three solo).

Sanborn has logged at least six tackles in each of the first three games of the regular season, and his 21 tackles is second most on the Cowboys behind Kenneth Murray (22). Sanborn started in 19 regular-season games over the first three years of his NFL career with the Bears, but the Wisconsin product has started in each of the first three games of the 2025 campaign. Next up is a home bout against the Packers on Sunday.