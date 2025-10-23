default-cbs-image
Sanborn did not record a tackle in Sunday's 44-22 win over the Commanders.

Sanborn returned from a one-game absence caused by a concussion, but he did not regain his role as a starter in the middle of the defense. Instead, Shemar James and Kenneth Murray served as the Cowboys' primary linebackers. Sanborn did not record a defensive snap, but he did play six on special teams.

